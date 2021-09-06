Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National CineMedia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 533,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

