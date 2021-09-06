Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post earnings per share of $3.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.75. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

MOH opened at $274.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

