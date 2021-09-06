Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.19. 75,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,197. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

