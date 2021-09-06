Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

