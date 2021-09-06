Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.