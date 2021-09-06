Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

AMSWA opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Software by 103,011.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

