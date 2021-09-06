Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.70 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,614 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 166,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,064. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

