Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 61,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

