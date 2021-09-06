Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

