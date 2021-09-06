Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. iStar posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several research firms have commented on STAR. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

STAR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

