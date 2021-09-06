Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $89.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

