Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

