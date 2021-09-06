Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $486.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 2,476,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 259,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 338,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 173,816 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

