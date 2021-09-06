Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $455.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

