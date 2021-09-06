YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00796406 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.