YIELD App (YLD) Market Cap Tops $68.16 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $490,518.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.