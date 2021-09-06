Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.91.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $277.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

