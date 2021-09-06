Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.42 on Monday, reaching $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

