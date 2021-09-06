Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Wisetech Global

Wisetech Global Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions to the logistics industry globally. The firm develops, sell, and implement software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information, domestically and internationally. Its software solutions include CargoWise One and Borderwise.

