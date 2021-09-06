WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,564 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

WH Smith stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,509.80 ($19.73). 103,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,709. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,632.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,748.60. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

