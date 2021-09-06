Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Financial Survey

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58%

78.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wereldhave and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.65 $797.00 million $1.29 28.40

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wereldhave and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Wereldhave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

