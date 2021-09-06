WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.74. 9,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,152. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.43. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

