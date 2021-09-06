WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Achieves $655,502.34

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $655,502.34 and approximately $80.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00140986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00817761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048572 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

