Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

