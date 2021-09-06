Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.40 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

