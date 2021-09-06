Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,464 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 110.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.26 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

