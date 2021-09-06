Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 454,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

