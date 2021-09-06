West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WFG. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.20.

TSE WFG opened at C$100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2.59. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

