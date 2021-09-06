Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,382 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $449.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $450.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

