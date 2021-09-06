Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

