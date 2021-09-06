Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $389.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

