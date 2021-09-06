WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Achieves $123.51 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 79.7% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $123.51 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

