Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

