Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $2,639,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

