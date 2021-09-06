WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 817,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,871,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.