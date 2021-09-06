WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $667,644. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

