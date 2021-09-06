WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $121.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.