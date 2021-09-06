WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

ETSY stock opened at $220.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

