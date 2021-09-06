WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.