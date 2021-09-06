Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $84.06 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $84.06 million and $14.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.58 or 0.07580674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142428 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,423,921 coins and its circulating supply is 77,702,889 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.