Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Head-To-Head Review

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Walmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 1.78% 20.22% 7.16% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Walmart and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 1 5 19 0 2.72 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walmart currently has a consensus target price of $167.52, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Walmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $559.15 billion 0.75 $13.51 billion $5.48 27.24 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.41 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Walmart beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash and carry outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

