VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.
NYSE VMW opened at $145.11 on Thursday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
