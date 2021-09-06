VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $145.11 on Thursday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.