Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.