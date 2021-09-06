Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.