Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,721.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:VCT traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,630 ($34.36). 40,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,698. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,631.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,433.05. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

