Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

