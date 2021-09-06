Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,245 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SBSI stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.