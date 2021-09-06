Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of American Software worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a P/E ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock worth $2,743,155 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.