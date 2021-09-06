Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

