Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1,440.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 844,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 400,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

